MCO: 108 Malaysians, kin return from Indonesia

TAWAU, April 23 — Eighty-six Malaysians and their 22 Indonesian next-of-kin were ferried here today from Nunukan, Indonesia, where they had been stranded since last month due to the Covid-19 travel restriction.

The 46 males and 62 females, including 18 children, all aged between two and 70, arrived at the ferry terminal here at about 11am in an express ferry from the Nunukan port, escorted by a security forces vessel.

The 22 Indonesians are the husbands, wives or parents of the spouses of Malaysians.

Bernama learned that all of them were taken to the Tawau campus of the Teacher Training Institute to be quarantined after the luggage and ferry had been sanitised.

Four trips have been made so far to bring back Malaysians and their relatives stranded in Nunukan due to the movement control order (MCO) over Covid-19 after the Sabah government gave special permission.

The three earlier trips brought back 128 people. — Bernama