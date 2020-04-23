Local authorities to monitor 1,009 factories in Johor during MCO

Policemen along with Army and RELA personnel join forces to man roadblocks near the Penang Bridge Toll Plaza April 3, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

JOHOR BARU, April 23 — The local authorities in Johor will continuously monitor the operations of 1,009 factories that are allowed to operate during the movement control order (MCO) to avoid the spread of the Covid-19 infections among workers.

State Housing and Local Government committee chairman Ayub Jamil said a majority of the manufacturing sector in the state had started operations following the approval given by the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI) and the Malaysian Timber Industry Board (MTIB).

He said this involved 821 factories that had received the approval from MITI and another 188 factories are operational with the permission from MTIB.

“Overall, it is expected that some 75,000 workers of whom 70 per cent are foreigners are working during the MCO.

“Looking at the importance of this matter, the local authorities in Johor will carry out inspections on every factory premises that are allowed to operate to ensure control over the infectious disease.

“The inspections are also to ensure that the factories operate within the specified time as allowed by the Johor local authorities, that is, from 8am to 8pm,” he said in a statement here, today.

The committee stressed that all manufacturers must always abide by the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) such as social distancing, hygiene, and worker movement control, he added.

As the workers comprised mostly foreign workers, the manufacturing companies involved are reminded to continuously monitor their workers’ movement or provide transportation needs to make sure they do not defy the MCO.

“Besides movement, the state government’s priority is to ensure that the healthcare for all workers is good, thus the cooperation from the manufacturers is needed to examine the cleanliness of the foreign workers’ living quarters.

“Hence, with the implementation and SOP, all parties especially the manufacturers can play an important role in breaking the pandemic chain,” he said.

He said if found to be in defiance, the manufacturing companies could be asked to stop operations by the local authorities, besides their operating permits would be revoked by MITI or MTIB. — Bernama