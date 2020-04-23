Health Ministry continues to receive various contributions to fight Covid-19

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah giving a press conference on Covid-19 in Putrajaya April 23, 2020. — Picture by Choo Choy May

PUTRAJAYA, April 23 — The Health Ministry today received a total of RM1 million in cash donations and various health protection equipment from 14 companies and organisations.

The donation in support of the government and frontline health workers in the fight against Covid-19 was received by Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba at a brief ceremony at the ministry here today.

The cash donations amounting to RM1 million was contributed by the Sin Hock Min Foundation (RM500,000), McDonald’s Malaysia (RM250,000) and Ranhill Worley Sdn Bhd (RM250,000) in addition to N95 face masks worth RM2,500.

The Malaysian National Cancer Council (MAKNA) also donated RM1.43 million worth of personal protective equipment (PPE) while the Kasih Sayang Welfare Association (Aixin) contributed RM1.01 million worth of PPE.

The Palestinian Embassy, represented by its ambassador to Malaysia Walid Abu Ali, donated 500 kilogrammes of dates to frontliners in conjunction with the fasting month while Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB) donated 2,000 units of PPE worth RM300,000 which was presented by MAHB chief executive officer, Datuk Mohd Shukrie Mohd Salleh.

Other donors, Toyota Boshoku UMW Sdn Bhd contributed 3,000 pairs of shoe covers, 7,000 head covers and isolation gowns worth RM270,000.

Bata Malaysia donated 500 pairs of shoes, the Scouts Association of Malaysia came up with 103,492 pieces of face shields worth RM258,730.

Scientex Bhd together with Fibertex Personal Care Sdn Bhd and Hing Yiap Knitting Sdn Bhd contributed 100,000 units of protective headgear while Plastic V Sdn Bhd contributed 105,000 clinical garbage bags. Fibertex Personal Care Sdn Bhd and Lippotex Industries Sdn Bhd also contributed 5,000 units of personal protective gowns.

Meanwhile, the Founder and President of Limkokwing University of Creative Technology, Tan Sri Dr Lim Kok Wing donated RM60,000 worth of face masks and bottles of hand sanitiser.

The donation was presented by the university’s senior vice-president (Industry Empowerment) Datuk Raja Aznil Raja Hisham

Lim in a statement said he is fully committed to support the government in the fight to end Covid-19.

“We want to contribute in whatever way possible to lessen the impact of the pandemic and to show our appreciation to our brave frontliners for their sacrifice, dedication and contribution during Malaysia’s hour of need,” he said. — Bernama