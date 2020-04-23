Annuar Musa: Adequate food for residents under EMCO around Selayang Wholesale Market

Pasar Borong Harian Selayang is cordoned off from the public on April 21, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, April 23 — Residents in Pusat Bandar Utara and the Selayang Wholesale Market will be provided with sufficient food during the Enhanced movement control order (EMCO) being enforced there.

Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa said the ministry had received complaints from residents there that food supply was inadequate as the items provided were basic essentials such as rice and flour.

“Food supply for 14 days will be sent to all residents according to their address to last until the last day (May 3) and the delivery will be made in twice, with each food package enough for seven to 10 days.

“We have conducted a census that 1,500 unit of houses were occupied by locals and the food distributed including canned and frozen food would managed by the Welfare Department, assisted by RELA, armed forces and police,” he said in a media conference after visiting the areas under EMCO in Pusat Bandar Utara here today.

The distribution of food would be carried out according to Health Ministry (MOH) guidelines such as using personal protective equipment (PPE).

“We have conducted a census and only the units registered would receive the food package as we want to ensure all received sufficient food especially with the fasting month around the corner,” he said.

Meanwhile, Annuar said foreigners would also be given food supply via a fund provided by Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL).

“There are 8,000 to 10,000 non-citizens in the area occupying 1,700 units of houses and food assistance would be provided by Civil Defence Force personnel,” he added.

To ensure adequate food supply during Ramadan, sundry shops in each block of flats would be allowed to operate.

“Security personnel will monitor the sundry shops to ensure customers practise social distancing during EMCO.

“The shopkeepers can also apply for permit to replenish their supplies to meet the demand of residents,” he said.

Apart from that, Annuar said three ambulances are also put on standby for the EMCO area for 24 hours, for any emergencies.

On Monday, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced Pusat Bandar Utara and areas around the Kuala Lumpur Wholesale Market would come under EMCO on that day itself until May 3.

It involved Pusat Bandar Utara with sectors categorised as Parcel A: Jalan 6/3A, Parcel B: Jalan 6/3A and 9/3A, Parcel C: Jalan 2/3A as well as Parcel D: Jalan 2/3A.

Other affected parcels are Parcel E1: Taman Sri Murni Fasa 2, Jalan 1/2D; Parcel E2: Taman Sri Murni Fasa 1, Jalan 1/2D; Parcel E3: Taman Sri Murni Fasa 3, Jalan 1/2B and Parcel F: Taman Batu View and Taman Batu Hampar. — Bernama