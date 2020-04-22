Johor police announce multi-agency operation to tackle cross-border crime

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said the operation’s main focus was to ensure that the state’s borders, both land and sea, were safe from any breach. — Picture courtesy of the Johor police

JOHOR BARU, April 22 — Five enforcement agencies in Johor, including the Armed Forces, have today jointly initiated an integrated operation to address cross-border crime in the state.

Called “Op Pintas Bersepadu Selatan”, the operation involved the police, Armed Forces, Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA), Customs Department and Immigration Department.

“Land control will be improved through the control posts along the state’s coastal areas, while roadblocks will be increased from 62 to 92 at the district level.

“For maritime control, assets at sea will be optimally employed in addition to intelligence sharing between the agencies involved to curb illegal migrants and also smuggling activities,” said Ayob Khan.

He said this at a press conference held at the Johor police contingent headquarters here today.

Also present were Johor’s Mahkota Camp 7th Brigade commander Colonel Mohamed Fauzi Kamis, Johor MMEA director Maritime First Admiral Aminuddin Abd Rashid, Johor Customs Department director Datuk Mohammad Hamidan Maryani and Johor Immigration Department director Baharuddin Tahir.

Ayob Khan explained that strategic cooperation between the agencies involved have been long established but through the operation, more organised engagements will be made.

“The ‘Op Pintas Bersepadu Selatan’ operation will continue even after the movement control order (MCO) period ends,” he said.

Meanwhile, the state’s top policeman also announced the arrest of three skippers and three illegal immigrants in the waters off Teluk Ramunia in Pengerang at 9pm yesterday.

He said a marine police team was pursuing a boat for about 20 minutes before it hit the marine police patrol vessel.

“The boat then overturned where the suspects were arrested. One was killed while another is missing, feared drowned, in the incident,” said Ayob Khan.



