Penang sets aside RM200,000 grant to back artists in wake of MCO

GEORGE TOWN, April 21 — The Penang state government has set aside an allocation of RM200,000 to assist the state’s art industry.

Tourism, Arts, Culture and Heritage state exco Yeoh Soon Hin said the fund is part of the Penang Art Sector Aid Package formulated to help artists in the state.

“This allocation is a grant that artists can apply to help fund online art events,” he said.

He said there are three phases under the Penang Art Sector Aid Package.

Phase one of the package is to encourage individual artists and art groups to hold art activities and programmes online during the movement control order (MCO).

“The Covid-19 pandemic has impacted the arts industry in Penang and drastically affected the income of artists,” he said in a statement today.

He said the state came up with the package to stimulate the industry during the MCO under phase one, after the MCO under phase two and the final phase in 2021.

He said his office will set up a “Show Penang” Facebook page to promote online arts events.

He said the state government will also help local art associations to rebuild the industry through several measures.

“Some of the measures include a subsidy on the rental rates for Dewan Sri Pinang and auditoriums in Komtar, allocation to purchase tickets from art bodies, and dialogue sessions between stakeholders and the state to discuss ways to rebuild the industry,” he said.

Yeoh said the state will promote and create more local art events under phase three which is for 2021.

He said the state will kickstart the George Town Festival and ArtPenang next year on a larger scale so as to spur the local art industry.

He said these will help create more jobs and opportunities for local artists.

He added that his office will allow art associations and groups to apply to use the LED advertisement boards to promote their respective events next year.

“We will also prioritise local art groups to participate in all state events,” he said.

Yeoh said the state will encourage the private sector to adopt local art groups.

Artists or art associations can apply for the grant through Yeoh’s office by sending an email to [email protected] from today.

The closing date for applications for the grant is December 31.