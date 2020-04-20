Kit Siang: One-day Parliament session with no debates, not enough to address Covid-19 outbreak

Lim said the May 18 session would not include any ‘oral question sessions, written questions, motions and special chambers based on a letter sent out by the Parliament secretary to all Dewan Rakyat members’. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, April 20 — DAP veteran Lim Kit Siang today urged Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to reconsider allowing parliament to convene for more than one day to discuss the best way forward in combating the Covid-19 outbreak.

Dewan Rakyat Secretary Riduan Rahmat had on Friday informed lawmakers that the first parliamentary meeting of the year will last for a single day.

In a statement today, Lim said apart from shortened parliament sitting, the May 18 session would not include any “oral question sessions, written questions, motions and special chambers based on a letter sent out by the Parliament secretary to all Dewan Rakyat members”.

Lim pointed out that this effectively reduces the role of the Parliament which is key to provide a check and balance of the government in their management to contain the outbreak.

“If the MCO is to be lifted in phases, surely an important exception to any restriction of movement concerns Parliament, so that it could continue to meet ― virtual or otherwise ― to provide scrutiny of the management of the Covid-19 outbreak and to ensure that Malaysia adopts the best exit plan strategy.

“The Prime Minister, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin should reconsider the issue of a one-day meeting of Parliament on May 18 which will make a complete farce of the Malaysian Parliament, especially if the Motion of Thanks for the Royal Address is pushed off to a July meeting of Parliament.

“The Parliaments of France and Spain approved lockdowns and extension of lockdowns. Why is the Parliament in Malaysia emasculated and marginalised in the Covid-19 pandemic?” he asked.

Lim added that Parliament should also urgently set up a Select Committee on Health and Social Care, hold virtual hearings on “Management of Covid-19 Outbreak” and submit its report on the unprecedented Covid-19 crisis within a month.

Lim also stated that it is pertinent that Malaysia learns from the successes and failures of other nations as a means to effectively combat Covid-19.

“Although there is no “one-plan-fits-all” strategy and blueprint for the Covid-19 pandemic, every nation must learn from the successes and mistakes of other nations to come out with the best exit plan and strategy suitable for its peculiar condition and circumstances,” he said.