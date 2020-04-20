Embassy: More than 900 Malaysian students still stranded in Indonesia

People with surgical masks look on at station Tanah Abang, following the outbreak of the coronavirus , in Jakarta February 13, 2020. — Reuters pic

JAKARTA, April 20 — The Malaysian Embassy in Indonesia is closely monitoring the situation of Malaysian students who are still in the republic with the cooperation of the National Association of Malaysian Students in Indonesia (PKPMI) and the local authorities.

So far, 2,799 Malaysian students in Indonesia have returned since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic while 989 students are still in Indonesia over their studies or are still in the process of settling their student visa.

The Malaysian Ambassador to Indonesia, Datuk Zainal Abidin Bakar said the embassy and Education Malaysia in Indonesia (EMI) are always in contact through video conferencing with PKPMI representatives all over Indonesia to obtain the latest information on their condition.

“We also told them to comply with the order of the authority, to look after their hygiene and practise social distancing apart from obtaining the latest information on whatever problems they are facing to identify the forms of assistance we could provide,” he said.

In a video conference with PKPMI representatives today, Zainal Abidin also told them to help find the students from Malaysia studying in religious schools to register with PKPMI.

In the session, Medan PKPMI president, Muhammad Syazwan Basri, Aceh PKPMI president, Muhammad Syafiq Ismail, Bali PKPMI president, S.K. Dharshinee, Ponorogo PKPMI president, Yusuf Mohd Suhair and Surabaya PKPMI president H. Hasvene Kaur said Malaysia students are in good health. — Bernama