On-duty police officer killed in road crash at Jalan Mentaloon

ALOR SETAR, April 19 — A police officer on duty for Ops COVID-19 was killed in a crash at Arkib Negara traffic light junction at Jalan Mentaloon here today.

In the 11.30 am incident, ASP Aldrin Gonda, 38, who was Kota Setar Narcotics CID chief, died at the scene, while two other policemen, both 26, sustained injuries on the head and legs.

Kota Setar Police chief ACP Mohd Rozi Jidin said the policemen, in a patrol car, were on their way to make an arrest at Pantai Johor.

He said the crash happened when the driver steered the vehicle to avoid a motorcycle that suddenly switched lanes.

The two injured personnel were taken to Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital (HSB), he said.

“We are asking the motorcyclist to come forward and assist in the investigations under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987,” he told reporters when met at the HSB Forensic Unit here. — Bernama