MCO: JHEAIPP extends suspension of nikah ceremonies in Penang

Army and police personnel conducting roadblocks during the movement control order (MCO) in Kuala Lumpur April 19, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

GEORGE TOWN, April 19 — The Penang Islamic Religious Affairs Department (JHEAIPP) has extended the suspension of all Muslim marriages or ‘nikah’ ceremonies, in accordance with the movement control order (MCO).

Its director Zulkifli Long said the extension was to ensure continued compliance of the MCO in Penang, as well as to protect the welfare of those involved in the process.

He said nikah ceremonies conducted via video conferencing, as performed by the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department yesterday, were also not allowed in the state during the period.

“So far, there has been no need to do so (conduct nikah ceremonies via video conferencing),” he said when contacted by Bernama, here today.

However, he said people who wished to apply for permission to hold the nikah could do so online through the JHEAIPP website.

“After the MCO, applicants will need to print out all the forms they filled out online and submit them to JHEAIPP for further action,” he said.

JHEAIPP had previously suspended the application process for marriage and nikah ceremonies from April 1 to 14. — Bernama