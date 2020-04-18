Seven Malaysians among 942 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore

Seven Malaysians are among the 942 new cases of Covid-19 infection reported in Singapore today — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, April 18 — Seven Malaysians are among the 942 new cases of Covid-19 infection reported here today that brings the tally for the republic to 5,992.

With the seven new cases, there are 92 Malaysians who have been infected by the coronavirus here.

According to the latest daily data released by the republic’s Health Ministry (MOH), two of them are linked to two affected foreign workers dormitories namely Tuas View Dormitory and Sungei Tengah Lodge.

Three of them, meanwhile, are still classified as local unlinked cases while one linked to a new cluster of TTJ Design & Engineering Pte Ltd and another Malaysian is linked to Case 4,547, a 29-year old Malaysian.

The MOH said case 4,754, a 40-year-old Malaysian, died today but it was not due to complications from Covid-19 infection.

The cause of death was acute myocardial infarction with cardiogenic shock, said the ministry, adding that the man was confirmed to have Covid-19 infection on April 17.

Of the 942 new cases, the MOH said 22 cases are in the community: 27 are Work Permit holders who reside outside dormitories while 893 are Work Permit holders who are dorm residents.

Apart from TTJ Design & Engineering Pte Ltd, Singapore reported two more new clusters namely Homestay Lodge at Kaki Bukit Avenue 3; and CDPL Tuas Dormitory at Tuas South Street 15.

To date, 740 cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

Of the 2,563 confirmed cases who are still in hospital, most are stable or improving, while 23 are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

The MOH said 2,678 cases who are clinically well but still test positive for Covid-19 are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

Singapore has so far reported 11 deaths due to Covid-19 infection. — Bernama