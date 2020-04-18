Jais allows couples with marriage permit in hand to wed during MCO

On March 20, Jais postponed the legalisation of marriages in line with the implementation of the MCO. It has since extended the order to May 31. — Picture via Facebook/Jabatan Agama Islam Selangor

KUALA LUMPUR, April 18 — The Selangor Islamic Religious Department (Jais) is allowing couples who have obtained a Marriage Permit (Kebenaran Berkahwin) to tie the knot during the movement control order (MCO).

Jais director Mohd Shahzihan Ahmad said the decision was made after taking the current situation into consideration and receiving the consent of the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah.

“This special permission is granted to couples who have already obtained a Marriage Permit with valid reasons and they may proceed with the marriage during the MCO period upon the approval of the Jais director.

“The marriage should be performed without the presence of any party as required under Section 7 of the Islamic Family Law (State of Selangor) Enactment 2003,” he said in a media statement posted on Jais’ official Facebook page.

However, Mohd Shahzihan said no new Marriage Permits will be issued during the MCO period.

On March 20, Jais postponed the legalisation of marriages in line with the implementation of the MCO. It has since extended the order to May 31.

Last month also saw five Jais assistant marriage registrars who are responsible for performing the akad nikah ceremony being quarantined after they came into contact with Covid-19 positive cases.

However, all five tested negative.

Yesterday, Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari announced that the state government would issue new guidelines for marriage ceremonies in the state if the MCO is extended until Aidilfitri.

However, Amirudin said, so far, the state government has maintained its decision to postpone any matters related to marriage while the MCO is still in place.

“In addition, we will be celebrating Ramadan soon and there are usually no weddings during this period.

“However, if the MCO is extended, we will announce new methods and guidelines for the marriage ceremonies in Selangor,” he said.