IGP label those coming out en masse in areas without roadblocks as irresponsible, selfish

Armed Forces personnel patrols the vicinity of Jalan Masjid India in Kuala Lumpur April 18, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, April 18 — The action of leaving home en masse in an area with no road blocks (SJR) is an irresponsible act, said Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador.

He described those who left the house without a logical reason in the wake of the movement control order (MCO) to curb the Covid-19 outbreak, as being selfish.

“They (who leave the house) are only fooling themselves and exposing their family members to the risk of being infected by Covid-19,” he told Bernama today.

Abdul Hamid was commenting on the actions of some individuals who took pride in flouting the MCO and some who left their homes en masse in areas where roadblocks were not implemented.

Yesterday, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said police had identified the family who posted on social sites that they had purportedly returned to Kuala Lumpur after duping the authorities.

Commenting on the matter, Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) director Datuk Azisman Alias said they were aware of the identities of the family members and further action would be taken against them.

“Do not misuse the trust and take the opportunity to get out of the house during the MCO and inconveniencing the bona fide needy road users like health workers, police and others,” he said.

Azisman also advised the public to remain in their homes during the MCO untill April 28 to enable the Covid-19 chain to be broken. — Bernama