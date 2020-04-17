Covid-19: ‘Mak Cik Kiah’ robot displays capabilities at HCTM

The working prototype of the MCK19 displayed its capabilities via a webinar platform, which was witnessed by Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin. — Picture from Twitter/bernamadotcom

PUTRAJAYA, April 17 — Mak Cik Kiah 19 (MCK19), the first Malaysian-made delivery robot to help healthcare frontliners battling the Covid-19 outbreak, showed what it can do via a demonstration at the Hospital Canselor Tuanku Muhriz (HCTM) in Bandar Tun Razak, Kuala Lumpur today.

The working prototype of the MCK19 displayed its capabilities via a webinar platform, which was witnessed by Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

Khairy, in a statement, said the MCK19 uses Zalpha, a DF Automation and Robotics Sdn Bhd (DF)’s commercial robot that can accommodate weight up to 300 kg and able to navigate autonomously to assist doctors and nurses in delivering food or medicine to a patient’s room.

“This robot applies Internet of Things (IoT) technology that can be accessed by any computers, tablets or smartphones. The LCD screen attached on the robot will soon be able to use for teleconferencing between doctors and patients from the room or office,” he added.

The Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (Mosti) has mobilised cooperation among ministries, universities, and industries in developing a hospital delivery robot system to assist frontliners to deliver services to the Covid-19 patients.

The robot was a collaboration between Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM), HCTM and DF and supported by the Ministry of Health as well as the Ministry of International Trade and Industry. — Bernama