Court to fix new dates for Ku Nan’s defence trial

KUALA LUMPUR, April 17 — The High Court here will fix new dates for the defence trial in former Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor’s RM2 million bribery case.

Deputy public prosecutor Julia Ibrahim, who is leading the prosecution team in the trial, said the court had initially fixed today for mention before Judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan, but the date was vacated following the extension of the movement control order (MCO) by the government.

“We received an email from the court on April 14 notifying that today’s proceedings has been vacated. The court set May 5 for mention to set new trial dates,” she told Bernama via WhatsApp message.

The defence is expected to call another two or three witnesses to testify when the trial commence before Justice Mohamed Zaini.

Tengku Adnan, 69, completed giving his evidence on March 5. He chose to testify under oath from the witness stand when the defence proceedings commenced last January 17.

On October 14 last year, the High Court ordered Tengku Adnan to enter his defence on the charge after finding that the prosecution had succeeded in establishing a prima facie in the case.

Tengku Adnan was charged in his capacity as a public servant, namely, the Federal Territories Minister then, to having accepted for himself RM2 million from businessman, Tan Sri Chai Kin Kong who is also director of Aset Kayamas Sdn Bhd (AKSB) via a Hong Leong Islamic Bank cheque belonging to AKSB which was later deposited into the CIMB Bank account of Tadmansori Holdings Sdn Bhd in which he had an interest, when it was known that Aset Kayamas had connection to his official duties.

The offence was allegedly committed at the Pusat Bandar Damansara branch of CIMB Bank Berhad here on June 14, 2016.

Tengku Adnan is being charged under Section 165 of the Penal Code, which provides for a jail term of up to two years or a fine, or both, if convicted. — Bernama