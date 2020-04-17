Couple get six months’ jail for obstructing civil servant, defying MCO in Melaka

Police and armed forces personnel join forces at the roadblocks to implement the movement control order at Jalan Tambun Ipoh April 10, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

ALOR GAJAH, April 17 — A man and his girlfriend were sentenced to six months’ jail by the Sessions Court here on two counts of obstructing a civil servant from discharging his duties and violating the directive of the movement control order (MCO) on Saturday.

Judge Ahmad Sazali Omar imposed the sentence on Muhammad Haikal Faaiz Ramlan, 25, and Nur Aisyah Zakaria, 19, both unemployed, after they pleaded guilty to the charges.

They were sentenced to six months in prison for obstructing a public servant, and three months jail for violating the MCO.

The court ordered the couple to undergo the sentences concurrently from the date of arrest on April 13.

They had obstructed a policeman from discharging his duties when both escaped after being asked to stop their vehicle and beating a traffic light at the intersection of Rumbia, here at 7pm on April 12.

Muhammad Haikal Faaiz and Nur Aisyah were charged under Section 186 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 34 of the same law which provides for a maximum jail term of two years or a maximum fine of RM10,000 or both.

They were also charged with gathering at a local area of infection for the purpose of hanging out at 7.30 pm at the same place under Regulation 11 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within the Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020 which provides for a fine of not more than RM1,000 or a maximum of six months’ imprisonment or both.

Muhammad Haikal Faaiz was also sentenced to two years’ jail from the date of arrest and fined RM5,000 in default six months’ jail and had his class D driving licence suspended for two years beginning today for reckless and dangerous driving which could endanger other road users.

The man also pleaded guilty to a charge of using methamphetamine and the court set May 29 for mention pending a pathology report before sentencing.

The offence was allegedly committed during an investigation at the Alor Gajah District Police headquarters at 2.30pm on April 13. — Bernama