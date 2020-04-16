MCO: 18 skippers, 29 immigrants nabbed in Johor

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said the first arrests were made in raids in Kota Tinggi and Ulu Tiram at about 3pm on Tuesday. — Picture courtesy of the Johor Police

JOHOR BARU, April 16 — A total of 18 “tekong” (fishing boat skippers) and 29 immigrants have been arrested for trying to sneak out of the country from several locations in Johor during the movement control order (MCO) period.

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said the first arrests were made in raids in Kota Tinggi and Ulu Tiram at about 3pm on Tuesday.

“We arrested eight tekong who included five Indonesian men, two Indonesian women and a Bangladeshi man, aged between 23 and 40.

“Also arrested were 10 Indonesian migrants, including a boy and two girls aged one to three years old,” he told a press conference at the state police headquarters here today.

Police also seized three cars, 16 handphones, RM166 and 10,000 rupiah in cash from the suspects.

In another raid, police arrested 10 tekong comprising four Indonesian men, a Bangladeshi man, four Malaysian men and a local woman in Iskandar Puteri.

“The tekong are aged between 28 and 68. Also arrested were 19 Indonesian immigrants aged between 18 and 50,” he added.

He said police also confiscated a 17ft by 4ft fibre boat, a Yamaha Endura boat engine, two drums of oil, a factory bus, four cars, 11 handphones, a knife and RM950 in cash.

Ayob Khan said all of them would be investigated under Section 26A of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act (Atipsom) 2007, which provides for jail of up to 15 years or fine or both on conviction.

They are also being investigated under Section 6 (1)(C) of the Immigration Act 1959/63, which provides for a fine of not more than RM10,000 or jail of up to five years, or both, and up to six strokes of whipping on conviction.

“They will also be investigated under Regulation 11 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Regulations 2020, which provides for a RM1,000 fine or jail of up to six months or both on conviction.

“All the 18 tekong have been detained for 28 days, beginning April 16 until May 13, under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (Sosma) while the 29 migrants will be held for 14 days from today until April 29 under the Immigration Act 1959/63,” he added. — Bernama