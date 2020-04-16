Labuan correctional centre inmates sew PPE for frontliners

People work on a collaborative project between FSSR UiTM Perak, FSSR Shah Alam, UiTM Sg Buluh, Red Crescent Perak to produce personal protective equipment (PPE) at UiTM Seri Iskandar Art and Fashion workshop in this file picture taken on April 9, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

LABUAN, April 16 — Inmates at the Labuan Correctional Centre (Labuan Prison) have completed a total of 200 sets of personal protective equipment (PPE) for healthcare workers managing Covid-19 patients.

The PPE comprising gown, head cover and shoes were presented by the prison’s director Abd Rauf Lang Pasih to Labuan Health Department director Dr Ismuni Bohari in the prison building at Jalan Bukit Timbalai here today.

“As one of the essential services, we are also contributing our service to the frontliners, and today the inmates in this correctional centre have completed the PPE suits for doctors and nurses,” Abd Rauf told Bernama.

He said at least 25 inmates of the centre have taken up the task of sewing the gown, head cover and the shoes, as frontliners in Labuan are also facing shortage in medical supplies in the fight to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

Abd Rauf said the first batch of 200 sets had been handed over while the remaining 500 suits in the second batch would be completed soon.

“We are grateful for the effort by the inmates who are working hard to complete the PPE suits for Labuan Hospital’s frontliners, and they are doing it voluntarily.

“The inmates’ efforts will help lessen the stigma associated with prison inmates, and hopefully, the public will accept them as they have repented,” he said.

Dr Ismuni said the completion of the PPE suits would help to ensure adequate supply of the protective gear to Labuan healthcare staff.

“We thank the Labuan Correctional Centre for the initiative to help our frontliners to manage the patients diligently and confidently,” he said.

He said the completion of the PPE was in collaboration between the correctional centre and the Ministry of Health through Labuan Health Department.

“We will hand over the material (fabric) for the 500 PPE, upon received the supply from Kuala Lumpur,” Dr Ismuni said. — Bernama