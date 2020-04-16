Johor police propose industry sector special pass during MCO

Police man roadblocks on the trunk roads leading to the two affected areas in Simpang Renggam that have since been under the enhanced movement control order. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, April 16 — Johor police have suggested that the International Trade and Industry Ministry (Miti) issues special pass to the industry sectors allowed to operate during the movement control order (MCO).

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said the special pass would prevent the faking of authorisation letter and facilitate inspection at roadblocks.

The proposal was suggested as police would be tightening inspection at roadblocks in the third phase of MCO and this would worsen traffic congestion at the 62 roadblocks in the state.

“We made the proposal at the National Security Council (MKN) meeting recently as checking through the attached name list as practised currently is tedious. If we have a special pass, it would facilitate all parties including Miti, factories and the police as well.

“We are expecting an even longer queue and worsening congestion in another two to three days at roadblocks as the factory sector is allowed to operate and we hope Miti would issue the special pass to facilitate inspection at roadblocks,” he told a press conference at the Johor police contingent headquarters here today. — Bernama