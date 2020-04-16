Johor police chief denies men slacking off instead of enforcing MCO

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay during a press conference in Johor Baru April 1, 2020. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, April 15 — Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay rejected allegations in an online video that his police officers were not diligently enforcing the movement control order (MCO).

The Johor police chief said it was unfair to accuse the police of not doing their part throughout the MCO period.

“I welcome any criticism or complaint (from the public), but it should be done based on facts, not rumours,” he said during a press conference at the Johor police contingent headquarters today.

Ayob Khan was responding to allegations by a woman in a Facebook Live video yesterday that the police have stopped enforcing the MCO and were just sitting in their offices.

In the 12-minute video, Hairin Anisa Tajuddin, believed to be a doctor or medical professional, claimed a patient had complained to her that social distancing was not being enforced at some supermarkets and no police were seen in their vicinities.

Ayob Khan said his officers checked the locations listed, such as the Larkin market area, a convenience store in Taman Bukit Mutiara and a supermarket in Taman Daya.

He said based on the initial checks, the allegation was untrue as there is social distancing being practised.

Ayob Khan said 3,765 police personnel were deployed daily and were assisted by 741 personnel from the Armed Forces and 339 from the People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela) in enforcing the MCO.

“As for quarantine centres, we have stationed 108 personnel in 12 centres in the state, 87 personnel in 15 hotels and 38 personnel in seven hospitals.

“In addition to that, police have also mounted a total of 62 roadblocks in the state,” said Ayob Khan, citing the state police participation throughout the MCO period.

Separately, Ayob Khan also dismissed a photograph shared online yesterday that depicted MCO violators detained at the Kluang police headquarters as not adhering to social distancing guidelines.

He said the image was not accurate as the arrestees had just arrived at the location and prior to their processing when social distancing measures were enforced.