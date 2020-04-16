Covid-19: Selangor community screenings show four out of five cases asymptomatic, says MB

Health workers test members of the public for Covid-19 at the Section 7 Mosque in Shah Alam March 26, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SHAH ALAM, April 16 — The first community Covid-19 screening tests conducted by the Selangor government on Saturday and Sunday in Hulu Langat found that four out of five positive cases were asymptomatic.

Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the results of the tests had been sent to the Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre (CPRC) of the Selangor Health Department and the Ministry of Health (MOH) for further action.

“The tests on 649 samples were conducted at the Dusun, Sungai Ramal and Kajang state legislative assembly halls in accordance with the approved procedures of the MOH and monitored by the respective district health offices.

“The results of the community screenings found that the Covid-19 positive-negative ratio was one per cent and consistent with the national infection rate,” he said in a statement today.

Amirudin said the results of the community screenings were also in line with the recommendation of the World Health Organisation (WHO), which called for screenings to be increased until the case ratio was less than 10 per cent.

He said the Selangor government would continue to conduct screenings on the community in other red zones in the state based on the Selangor Covid-19 Special Committee’s data, especially on high-risk groups like senior citizens who had no symptoms, in a bid to help MOH break the Covid-19 infection chain. — Bernama