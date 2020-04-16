Ismail Sabri: Increased vehicles on roads with many looking to resume non-essential businesses

Police and Armed Forces personnel conduct checks on vehicles during a roadblock on Jalan Pahang in Kuala Lumpur April 15, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

PUTRAJAYA, April 16 — Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today said police have discovered many vehicles on the roads belonged to non-essential service workers looking to take advantage of the situation and resume work, despite not having the necessary approval to do so.

He reiterated that all industries seeking to operate during the ongoing movement control order (MCO) must seek approval from the International Trade and Industry Ministry, and cannot operate without it.

“However, industries and sectors such as food production and medication, which were granted permission to operate during the MCO’s first and second phases, may continue to do so as normal,” Ismail said during his daily press conference.

During the third phase of the MCO, the minister said the government will also permit any activities related to the food supply and marketing chain, medication, agriculture, husbandry, fishery, and aquaculture, to ensure food stock remains sufficient.

As of yesterday, the police have conducted 813 roadblocks nationwide and conducted examinations on 558,548 vehicles. with 56,052 spot checks also conducted, while 6,364 premises were examined by the authorities.

“The police have arrested 1,315 individuals for defying the MCO, including 1,226 who were remanded and 89 who were subsequently released on bail.

“312 individuals have since been charged in court for violating the MCO, with the total number of violators since the MCO began standing at 11,017 individuals,” he said.

Similarly, Ismail said the Communications and Multimedia Commission together with the police have opened 220 investigation papers over Covid-19 related fake news.

“Of this number, 152 cases are still being investigated, while 24 have been charged in court, and 13 have since admitted their guilt in spreading fake news,” he said.

Meanwhile, ongoing public sanitation, under the Housing and Local Government Ministry, has seen 2,088 operations conducted in 101 zones, including 27 red zones, since March 30.

“Among the places sanitised include 1,446 government buildings, 860 public areas, 906 business centres, and 168 supermarkets.

“Yesterday, 217 operations covering 74 zones in 13 states were conducted, including 39 areas in Johor and 23 areas in Pahang,” Ismail said.

820 Malaysian expatriates also returned home from abroad yesterday, and have since been placed under the compulsory 14-day quarantine.

“180 quarantine centres are operational as of yesterday, compared to the 177 the day before it. The centres hold 15,093 individuals undergoing the compulsory quarantine process,” he said.