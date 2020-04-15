Covid-19: Yayasan Hasanah, MOF unveil special grant to help B40 group stay afloat

Yayasan said the partnership is intended to support programmes which will improve the quality of life of the bottom 40 communities, including vulnerable communities. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, April 15 — Yayasan Hasanah and the Ministry of Finance (MoF) today launched the Hasanah Special Grant 2020 (HSG2020) in response to the Prihatin Rakyat Economic Stimulus Package to combat Covid-19.

In a statement today, Yayasan said the partnership is intended to support programmes which will improve the quality of life of the bottom 40 communities, including vulnerable communities, such as refugees, orang asal, the ageing community, the homeless, and those in need throughout the country.

Yayasan is hopeful that the grant will enable rapid mobilisation of resources to civil society organisations, non-government organisations, and social enterprises to be able to extend assistance and help those in need build resiliency and recover from the pandemic.

“Projects can be implemented over a duration of three to 12 months, from May 2020 onwards up until April 2021, during and post the Movement Control Order (MCO).

“Generally, the maximum fund size for any project will be up to RM250,000,” Yayasan said.

Eligible applicants may submit their proposals and relevant documentation through the online portal at www.yayasanhasanah.org.my starting today until October 15, 2020. — Bernama