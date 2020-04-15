Penang water corp calls for cloud seeding in the north as dams run low

A signage indicating water levels at Teluk Bahang, Air Itam and Mengkuang dams is pictured in Penang January 15, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, April 15 — Penang has submitted an urgent request for cloud seeding in the state and Kedah as dams in both states run low.

The Penang Water Supply Corporation (PBAPP) Chief Executive Officer Datuk Jaseni Maidinsa said the effective capacities of six dams in Penang and Kedah are low due to the abnormally dry weather since the second half of 2019.

He said the effective capacities of the Penang dams as of April 14 are 33.3 per cent in Air Itam, 20.9 per cent in Teluk Bahang and 68.3 per cent in Mengkuang Dam.

In Kedah, the effective capacities are 4.4 per cent in Muda Dam, 39.6 per cent in Beris Dam and 33.4 per cent in Pedu Dam.

“Moreover, the Sungai Muda river level has dropped to 1.29m on April 14, which is below the critical level of 1.5m,” he said.

The normal level of the Sungai Muda is above two metres.

He said the Muda Dam and Beris Dam in Kedah were built to release water into Sungai Muda which is the primary raw water resource for Penang and Southern Kedah, during dry seasons.

Jaseni added that according to the Meteorological Department, it is the inter-monsoon season now and rain may be expected.

“However, Penang is requesting for cloud-seeding now to mitigate the risks of low rainfall,” he said.

He said it would be more effective with a higher chance of success to conduct cloud seeding now as there are rain clouds present now.

He said rainfall is needed in water catchment areas of the six key dams in Penang and Kedah, as well as Sungai Muda.

“Penang and Kedah must have sufficient water supply to fight Covid-19,” he said.

He said there are a total of 3.95 million people in Penang and Kedah who need continuous water supply to practise good personal hygiene.

He hoped the Meteorological Department will act promptly in conducting the cloud seeding for the sake of public health and safety.

Jaseni said PBAPP has received reports of intermittent water issues in some areas.

“PBAPP has received a number of intermittent “low water pressure” or “no water supply” reports from consumers in the past few days,” he said.

He said the complaints are related to water supply issues faced by a few households in Pokok Ceri, Hye Keat Estate in Air Itam, Flat 420 Taman Bukit Bendera, Kampung Paya Terubong, Kampung Gertak Sanggul and Mount Erskine behind Lorong Air Terjun.

He said the affected areas are generally classified as “higher ground” or “end-of-pipeline” areas.

“As and when water consumption is too high, these areas will experience low water pressure or no water supply,” he said adding that PBAPP sent water tankers to the affected areas after receiving the complaints.

Normally, he said PBAPP would boost water production at the Air Itam Water Treatment Plant and the Batu Ferringhi Water Treatment Plant to address such issues.

“However, in this present abnormal dry season scenario, PBAPP cannot aggressively draw down the low reserves of the Air Itam Dam and the Teluk Bahang Dam to supply more raw water to these water treatment plants,” he said.

He apologised to consumers who are experiencing intermittent “low water pressure” or “no water supply” issues in Penang.

“PBAPP will continue to do its best to alleviate the situation,” he said.



