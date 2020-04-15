Minister: IGP’s remarks on MCO until June just personal view, decision to extend still hinges on MOH

Police personnel conduct checks on vehicles during a roadblock in Section 7, Shah Alam April 15, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, April 15 — Malaysia’s top cop’s remarks yesterday that the movement control order (MCO) could possibly be extended to June is just his personal opinion, as the government’s decision whether to extend such an order would depend on the Health Ministry’s views, Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said today.

Ismail Sabri was asked to comment on Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador’s remarks yesterday on a possible extension of the MCO to June if Malaysians remain stubborn in complying with the MCO.

“About the statement made by the inspector-general of police, that may be his view, but whatever it is, the decision whether to extend or not, it depends on the Health Ministry’s advice,” Ismail Sabri said during a press conference that was broadcast “live”.

In the same press conference, Ismail Sabri said Malaysians’ rate of compliance with the MCO still stands at 97 per cent, adding that he hopes the increase in vehicles on the roads in certain areas yesterday will not continue on.

“Because as I mentioned, the police are taking stern action and will not tolerate or compromise with anyone,” he said.

Malaysia’s first phase of MCO to curb the spread of the Covid-19 outbreak started on March 18 to March 31, but this was extended to April 14, and then further to April 28.

Noting that today is the start of the third phase of the MCO, Ismail Sabri, on behalf of the government, today thanked Malaysians for remaining patient and for supporting the government in the enforcement of MCO after a month of staying at home and pausing non-essential activities

“I represent the government in thanking Malaysians who comply with the MCO and we hope the roughly three per cent that have yet to comply and are still stubborn will comply with the MCO,” he said.

MORE TO COME