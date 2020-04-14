WAO: Onus on govt to provide better protection for victims of domestic violence amid MCO

Putrajaya must ensure that victims of domestic violence can obtain court-issued Interim Protection Orders during the MCO, said WAO. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, April 14 — The Women’s Aid Organisation (WAO) has urged the government to take critical steps to ensure response to domestic violence is implemented effectively.

In its statement today, WAO suggested that the government issues a standard operating procedure (SOP) with regards to implementing the necessary measures during the movement control order (MCO) period to improve coordination among all relevant agencies.

Among WAO’s suggestions is for the government to ensure that survivors can obtain court-issued Interim Protection Orders (IPOs) during the MCO.

“IPOs are critical to protect survivors as these orders send a warning to perpetrators that they must stop their abuse, or else risk being arrested,” said WAO.

The women’s rights group also pointed out that with the courts' not being operational during the MCO, it is unclear how survivors can obtain IPOs.

“Hence, the courts should include the application for IPOs, as well as action against their breach, in the court’s list of essential services,” WAO said.

At the same time, WAO urged the government to carry out more public service announcements about domestic violence.

Such announcements should not only inform survivors about how to get help but also send the message that there is no excuse for abuse, it added.

WAO also reminded that the government must deploy sufficient personnel and resources to ensure the response to domestic violence is effective.

“For example, Talian Kasih must be resourced with adequate personnel in order to manage the notable increase in calls.

“Some survivors have reported that they had not been able to reach Talian Kasih possibly due to the high volume of calls,” WAO added, suggesting some social welfare officers to be assigned the task of responding to domestic violence cases.

On accommodation, WAO suggested the government improve the availability of temporary shelters and make them an essential service.

“Shelters are a lifeline to survivors, yet they are sorely lacking in Malaysia.

“International best practices recommend a minimum of one-family-placed in a women’s shelter per 10,000 people, but Malaysia only has an estimated one-family-place per 72,538 people.

“WAO runs the largest domestic violence shelter in Malaysia, but our shelters are currently at maximum capacity.

“Survivors have contacted WAO, asking for shelter, and we have been unable to place them anywhere. Some survivors have resorted to sleeping in their cars, only to be caught by the police,” WAO said.

In these urgent times, WAO also stressed that the government must set up temporary shelters in places such as hotels and hostels to accommodate the victims.

Additionally, WAO said the government should ensure that the recently announced Bantuan Prihatin National financial aid reaches all domestic violence survivors.

“The bulk of which goes to households does not reach domestic violence survivors who have no access to household finances or are in the process of getting a divorce.

“Hence, we recommend that the government allow survivors who would otherwise be ineligible to apply for these benefits with a supporting letter from a gazetted shelter or other designated organisation.

“The government must also make it clear, during the application process, its criteria that either adult qualifies as the household representative,” WAO said.

On Sunday, the government had urged victims of domestic violence or child abuse to call its special hotline that would enable the police to take immediate action when such incidents are reported.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob reportedly said that the Women, Family and Community Development Ministry was working together with the police via special hotlines that victims of domestic violence and child abuse could contact.