Social Welfare Dept’s tele-counselling helps reduce emotional burden of those affected by Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR, April 14 — Feeling trapped, overwhelmed with anxiety as to whether they are infected or not and intense longing for their loved ones are what those who are currently placed at 172 Covid-19 quarantine centres nationwide are dealing with.

As each day sees the number of people being quarantined increasing, and the fact that 13,528 individuals are being quarantined as at yesterday, it is not only emotionally exhausting for frontliners and the patients, but the repercussions are also felt by their family members.

Hence, the Social Welfare Department (JKM) has come forward to offer psychological and counselling services to the patients and frontliners in line with the National Security Council's Directive No 24.

JKM senior Psychology officer Nik Azizon Nik Azemi said under the service, JKM would provide psychological support and counselling to the patients, staff and individuals affected by the outbreak during the movement control order (MCO) period.

It is aimed at helping those affected achieve emotional and psychological stability through the tele-counselling services offered online since March 18.

“It uses applications such as phone calls, WhatsApp, Telegram and email to manage emotional injuries suffer by staff, victims and their next of kin at the quarantine centres who are experiencing symptoms such as panic, anxiety, anger, stress, burnout, PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder), depression and sudden mood swings throughout the Covid-19 outbreak,” she said when contacted by Bernama.

Nik Azizon said through the tele-counselling services which began since the first phase of the MCO, a total of 750 cases had been handled by psychologists and of that total, 416 phone calls received were from men.

“Of these services, 5,257 cases were received through psychological counselling services while 429 cases were received through online psychological testing,” she said.

Panic and extreme anxiety attack, depression, sadness, fear and frustration were some of the highest complaints received by JKM psychologists.

“Most of them need tips to reduce stress, control their emotions, deal with children and how to have a happy family. Some even called to express dissatisfaction, anger and share their feeling of loss.

“Some have even called asking for suggestion about appropriate family-friendly activities for them to carry out during the MCO period,” she said adding that financial worries also showed a significant data.

On the Psychology Application, Nik Azizon said the online tele-counselling approach adopted by JKM psychologists was for critical situations.

“Tele-counselling focuses on self-defence mechanisms, coping skills and resources that can be mobilised in the face of crisis throughout the MCO.

“It will also help reduce the impact of trauma and enhance the adaptive capacity,” she said.

She added that JKM also provides online psychological testing services to all personnel involved and the patients to help them reduce their emotional burden. — Bernama