Johor latest to cancel Ramadan bazaars

KUALA LUMPUR, April 14 — The Johor government has decided that there will be no Ramadan Bazaars this year as a way to prevent the spread of Covid-19 infections in the state.

Chairman of the state Health and Environment Committee R. Vidyananthan said the move was in line with the federal government’s call not to hold Ramadan Bazaars this year.

He said the decision was a measure to prevent the possibility of Covid-19 spreading through close contact and posing a bigger risk to the people.

“However, I encourage traders to do their business online.

“It is also an opportunity for them to explore a bigger market potential online,” he said in the daily live public broadcast on Covid-19 on the “Makmur Johor” Facebook page here today.

The state government’s stand on Ramadan Bazaars was previously unclear when there was no decision made.

Sultan Johor Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar has also said that it was unsuitable to hold the Ramadan Bazaars due to the threat of the Covid-19 pandemic. — Bernama