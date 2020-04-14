Ismail Sabri: Several locations in vicinity of Masjid India now under enhanced MCO

An Armed Forces personnel stands guard at an alley connecting Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman to Jalan Masjid India, which has been placed under the enhanced movement control order in Kuala Lumpur April 13, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, April 14 — Areas in the vicinity of Jalan Masjid India now make the fifth location to be placed under an enhanced movement control order (EMCO), Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said.

Among the areas included under the EMCO are Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman, Jalan Dang Wangi, Jalan Tun Perak, Jalan Melaka and Jalan Ampang.

“The decision to include these areas was made based on the advice of the Health Ministry,” said Ismail Sabri during the Defence Ministry’s daily press briefing today.

The EMCO enforced on these areas will start today (April 14) and last until April 28.

“All residents of these areas are advised to stay calm and cooperate with Health Ministry officers and abide by the rules stipulated under the EMCO,” he added.

This fifth EMCO location comes after four others that saw the order similarly enforced after a high number of cases were recorded.

Other areas that started observing the EMCO earlier this month will also see their duration period extended to April 28 due to the high number of Covid-19 positive cases recorded.

These areas include Kampung Dato’ Ibrahim Majib and Bandar Baharu Dato’ Ibrahim Majib (Simpang Renggam, Kluang, Johor), Menara City One (Jalan Munshi Abdullah, Kuala Lumpur) and Selangor Mansion and Malayan Mansion.

“During the EMCO, the usual SOPs (standard operating procedures) apply,” said Ismail Sabri, referring to rules that include no visitors to the areas, residents being subject to a house curfew and no business activities.

The country will begin observing its third MCO phase starting tomorrow until April 28.