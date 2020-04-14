Ismail Sabri: EMCO on Sungai Lui lifted, except for tahfiz school, house

Police and RELA personnel man a roadblock in Sungai Lui, Hulu Langat on April 1, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, April 14 — Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced that the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) in Sungai Lui (Hulu Langat) has been lifted today.

However, the EMCO will continue for Maahad Tahfiz An-Nabawiyyah and one particular house, located in Sungai Lui.

“Only these two — the tahfiz school, Maahad Tahfiz An-Nabawiyyah and one house — will have the EMCO extended until April 28.

“The rest of the villages including the Orang Asli village have the EMCO lifted,” said Ismail during the Defence Ministry’s daily press conference today.

Ismail said that the decision to lift the EMCO for the majority of areas in Sungai Lui, Hulu Langat, including Batu 21 to 23, was made based on the advice of the Health Ministry.

On March 29, the government announced EMCO in seven villages in Hulu Langat, after 71 positive cases were identified among 274 residents of a tahfiz school there.

The two-week EMCO involved 3,918 residents from 700 households, made of seven villages — five Malay-majority villages, and two Orang Asli villages.

Prior to Sungai Lui’s EMCO enforcement, the government had announced the EMCO in two areas in Simpang Renggam (Kluang, Johor) after recording 61 positive cases of Covid-19 there, out of 83 in Kluang.