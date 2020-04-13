Malaysian among Singapore’s Covid-19 McDonald's cluster

Singapore’s Ministry of Health (MOH) on Sunday reported 233 new cases of Covid-19, with 10 of them Malaysians. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, April 13 — Singapore’s Ministry of Health (MOH) on Sunday reported 233 new cases of Covid-19, with 10 of them Malaysians.

Seven new clusters were also identified, thus, bringing the total tally for the republic to 2,532 cases, said the ministry in a statement issued late Sunday.

A Malaysian man, aged 25, was linked to McDonald’s restaurant, one of the new clusters identified.

Three Malaysians were still specified under local unlinked cases; five were linked to case 2215, who is a Singapore Permanent Resident; and one linked to case 2424, a Bangladesh national.

The six other new clusters included a Black Tap food outlet at Marina Bay Sands (MBS); three more foreign worker dorms; and two construction sites.

To date, the republic recorded a total of 560 cases that have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

Of the 976 confirmed cases who are still in hospital, most are in stable condition or improving, with 31 of them in the intensive care unit.

MOH said 988 cases are clinically well, but still test positive for Covid-19 and are being isolated and cared for at community facilities.

The death toll so far from complications due to Covid-19 infection is eight. As of Sunday noon, MOH has identified 28,140 close contacts who have been quarantined. — Bernama