Sabah says no to hairdressers resuming business, other sectors to be decided later

Penampang District Council workers spray disinfectant at public spaces in Penampang, Sabah April 13, 2020. ― Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, April 13 — Sabah will decide on its own whether it will abide by the federal government’s decision to allow certain businesses to operate during the next phase three of the movement control order (MCO).

State secretary Datuk Safar Untong said that hairdressers, however, would definitely not be on the list of services allowed to operate in order to comply with social distancing rules recommended by health experts.

On the other businesses, he said the state was in the process of discussions and deliberation and will announce it soon.

“We are still in the second phase of the MCO. This April 15 will be the start of the third phase but we have yet to come to a decision,” he said.

Sabah has deviated on certain rules of the MCO implemented by the federal government, often introducing stricter laws including allowing restaurants and deliveries here to only operate till 6pm and petrol stations till 2pm.

At the national level, it was announced last week that hair cut services and optical shops were among businesses allowed to operate in phase three of the MCO. This was later rescinded following public resistance.

Other businesses allowed to reopen are launderettes (not self-service laundromats), hardware stores, electrical and electronics stores, social health services including registered traditional medicine practitioners, science, professional and technical services including research and development, those in the automotive industry, machinery and equipment industry, aerospace industry, and construction projects and construction-related services.

“Hairdressers and barbers will not be allowed because how will we enforce social distancing between the client and the hairdresser?

“In principle, we don’t agree that they are allowed to operate,” he said when asked about it today.

Meanwhile, Safar said that compliance with the CO is at 98 per cent in the state and most cars or vehicles on the road were carrying out essential services or necessities.

“We hope this will continue and everyone understands the operation hours as stated,” he said.