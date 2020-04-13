Health D-G: Latest Covid-19 death was not at Sri Petaling tabligh event, just close contact

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah at a press conference in Putrajaya April 13, 2020. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, April 12 — Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said Malaysia’s 77th coronavirus disease (Covid-19) fatality was not an attendee of the tabligh ijtimak event at the Sri Petaling Mosque as he previously disclosed.

The Health director-general wrote on his Facebook page tonight to clarify the error.

“The case of the 77th death (Case 2,797) was a close contact of an index patient (Case 703).

“This means that Case 2,797 was not an index case and did not attend the Sri Petaling gathering,” he said.

Earlier, he listed the country’s latest and only Covid-19 death from yesterday as a 62-year-old local man who attended the tabligh gathering at the Sri Petaling Mosque.

The deceased had a history of chronic illnesses including heart disease, hypertension, and kidney problems.

The Sri Petaling event remains the country’s single largest Covid-19 cluster and is responsible for 38 per cent of Malaysia’s total infections.