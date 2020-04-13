Covid-19: Kampar latest to lose green zone status, Lembah Pantai top red zone for 10 days straight

Police and armed forces personnel join forces at the roadblocks to implement the movement control order at Jalan Tambun Ipoh April 10, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, April 13 — Perak’s Kampar district has lost its green zone status after recording its first positive Covid-19 cases yesterday, leaving the Peninsula with only three districts that are Covid-19-infection free, latest Health Ministry data released today showed.

Kampar, which was initially Perak’s sole green zone as of April 11, became a yellow zone when it recorded two Covid-19 cases as of April 12.

This also meant that the week-long record number of districts with zero Covid 19-cases reported which remain unchanged since April 6 has ended.

With the addition of Kampar, there are now a remainder of 28 green zones in five states throughout the country, as of April 12.

The remaining 28 green zones are spread across three districts in three Peninsular states of Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu while the remaining 25 zones are spread across eight districts in Sabah and 17 districts in Sarawak.

Originally, however, in the first batch of data released by the Health Ministry, Malaysia had a total of 39 districts in seven states on March 25 that had zero Covid-19 cases.

Top red zone in KL for ten days straight

The country’s top red zone for ten consecutive days is the Lembah Pantai district in Kuala Lumpur, with a total tally of 496 Covid-19 cases as of April 12.

The Lembah Pantai district’s total cumulative tally had steadily increased over the past eight days as the nationwide top spot at 322 cases (April 3), 367 cases (April 4), 376 cases (April 5), 386 cases (April 6), 412 cases (April 7), 417 cases (April 8), 424 cases (April 9), 427 cases (April 10) and 459 (April 11).

In the latest available map as of April 8, the Covid-19 cases recorded in the Lembah Pantai district were shown to be mostly in the Seputeh parliamentary constituency within this district, rather than in the parliamentary constituencies of Bukit Bintang and Lembah Pantai that are also within this district under the Health Ministry’s offices.

While the top red zone has been in Kuala Lumpur for the past ten days, the federal territory of Kuala Lumpur is only the second most-affected at 803 cases so far, as compared to worst-hit state Selangor at 1,236 cases as of April 12.

The hotspots with the second and third highest number of Covid-19 cases in the country are both in Selangor, namely the districts of Hulu Langat at 388 cases and Petaling at 356 cases as of April 12.

A closer look at the Covid-19 cases in Selangor by mukim or parishes as of April 12 shows that parishes within the Hulu Langat district that are red zones are Kajang (148), Hulu Langat (114), Ampang (70) and Cheras (52), while parishes that are red zones within the Petaling district are Damansara (120), Bukit Raja (104) and Petaling (110).

Malaysia has 26 red zones recorded to date and no new red zones were recorded on April 12.

Of the total red zones, three are located in Sabah and Sarawak while the remaining 23 are districts in the Peninsula.

According to the Health Ministry’s designation of hotspots, orange zones are those where between 20 and 40 Covid-19 cases have been recorded, while those known as red zones are where more than 40 cases have been reported.

As of April 12, the total cumulative tally of Covid-19 cases in Malaysia is 4,683, and the death toll stands at 76.