Sarawak reports 14th Covid-19 death, seven new cases

A health worker looks at a sample collected from a motorist at a drive-through testing site for Covid-19 at MSU Medical Centre in Shah Alam April 10, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUCHING, April 12 — Sarawak recorded another death from the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) today, bringing the state’s total to 14, State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in a statement said.

The latest victim is a 47-year-old woman from Kuching district who died at 7.36am at the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH).

The SDMC said the woman had a cough with high fever on April 2 and was admitted to SGH on April 8.

It said she was confirmed positive for Covid-19 on April 10.

“An investigation is ongoing to determine where and how she was infected,” SDMC said.

SDMC also said Sarawak recorded another seven new positive cases today, bringing the total number to 341 since the first case was registered on March 13.

It said all the seven cases are being treated at SGH.

The SDMC also said another 185 cases of persons-under-investigation (PUI) have been recorded, bringing the state’s total to 2,525.

It said 156 of the 185 cases are from Kuching district, followed by Samarahan (13), Bau district (7), Serian (3), Miri (3) and one each from the districts of Betong, Kapit and Bintulu.

The SDMC said 2,091 out of 2,525 PUI cases later tested negative for the coronavirus while 93 others are awaiting laboratory test results.

The SDMC said the police have arrested 17 violators of the movement control order (MCO) since yesterday and another 95 others were issued with compound notices.

“As of today, a total of 264 persons have been issued with compounded notices and 573 others arrested by the police since March 18,” it said.