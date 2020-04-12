Health D-G: No Covid-19 among Malaysian returnees in quarantine yet

Malaysians returning from overseas queue to take a bus to a quarantine centre in Kuala Lumpur April 8, 2020. —Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, April 12 — No Malaysians returnees under mandatory quarantine has tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said.

However, he said returnees must continue to be quarantined on arrival for the stipulated two weeks, while those already at isolations centres must also serve out the entire duration.

“Currently, we don’t have any positive cases, but we will continue to quarantine them either at hotels or public training institutes.

“We will wait for 14 days and we will conduct screenings on the 13th day (they are held in quarantine),” Dr Noor Hisham in his daily Covid-19 briefing.

Thousands of Malaysians who re-entered the country under the movement control order implemented by Putrajaya to break the spread of Covid-19 infection among the Malaysian population.

The measure has caused controversies including the selection of luxury hotels as quarantine sites, the poor condition of some government-owned facilities, and alleged misbehaviour of the returnees towards medical workers.

Today, Malaysia reported 153 new Covid-19 infections, raising the country’s total to 4,683, the highest in South-east Asia.

The latest data includes three new deaths, bringing total fatalities from the disease to 76.

The ministry said 45 per cent of all confirmed cases have recovered.