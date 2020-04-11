MCO: Read books to occupy free time, says Saifuddin

Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah today called on the public to read books to spend their free time at home following the movement control order (MCO) being extended to April 28. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, April 11 — Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah today called on the public to read books to spend their free time at home following the movement control order (MCO) being extended to April 28.

On his Twitter page @saifuddinabd, he also shared on four books he had read, namely Mecca the Sacred City by Ziauddin Sardar; Factfulness by Hans Rosling; The Fourth Industrial Revolution by Klaus Schwab and Mudahnya Maqasid Syariah by Dr Jasser Auda (translated into Malay by Marwan Bukhari A Hamid).

He also invited his Twitter followers to share on their reading of books by replying to his post and label it #KomunikasiKita.

Among those who shared on their reading were @Same_Sarikei who uploaded a photo of a book titled Wealth, Poverty and Politics by Thomas Sowell, while, @zackiskandary said Aku Nabi Isa! Refleksi Wad Sakit Jiwa by Dr Rozanizam Zakaria took him three months to read, which he eventually completed during the MCO.

Another netizen @fendymojo shared his pleasure in reading Bahasa Isyarat Malaysia and tweeted: “You have to read this, only then you will know how much fun it is”. Meantime, Twitter user @LvFEZA who read on the same topic, choose American Sign Language: A L P H A B E T book.

Most Twitter handlers shared their experience reading books on politics, economics and their respective fields of expertise.

Meanwhile, @KamellMel praised Saifuddin’s tweet and said he showed a good example (by reading) which should be emulated by the people.

He also suggested that other ministers should also spend their free time during MCO with reading to get more ideas on planning and executing their respective tasks. — Bernama