Health Ministry cautions against allowing varsity students to return home, urges patience

PUTRAJAYA, April 11 — The Ministry of Health (MOH) has called for patience today and suggested against allowing students trapped at their respective universities to return home, following a remark by Higher Education Minister Datuk Noraini Ahmad.

Its director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah called the third phase of the movement control order “the most crucial” period in the fight against Covid-19, and that allowing students to return could undo all the work done to mitigate the outbreak.

