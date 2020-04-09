Three Sarawak ministers under self-quarantine test negative for Covid-19

Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian is one of the Sarawak ministers who tested negative for Covid-19. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, April 9 — The three state ministers who underwent self-quarantine processes after attending a meeting which was also attended by a Covid-19 positive case last month have tested negative for the virus infection.

They were informed of the negative results by the state Health Department yesterday, a statement issued by Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah’s office said today.

Apart from Uggah, the others are Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian and Utilities Minister Datuk Sri Stephen Rundie, who attended a meeting on March 27 which was also attended by Assistant Transport Minister Datuk Dr Jerip Susil.

Dr Jerip had later tested positive for Covid-19 and is currently being treated at the Sarawak General Hospital.

Meanwhile, Uggah is now undergoing a second round of self-quarantine after attending another meeting which was attended by another Covid-19 positive case.

The second meeting took place soon after the first meeting.

Uggah’s press secretary Edward Stephen is also undergoing a second round of self-quarantine.

Edward said his first round of self-quarantine ended yesterday.

He said he went for screening at the screening centre at the State Youth and Sports Centre on April 6 and was informed that he has to undergo another self-quarantine.

He said he also attended the second meeting.