State Health Dept thanks Sarawak govt for RM10m PPE donation

The unloading of the personal protective equipment from the plane at the Kuching International Airport, April 9, 2020. — Picture courtesy of Sarawak Public Communications Unit (UKAS)

KUCHING, April 9 — State Health Department has thanked the Sarawak government today over the latter’s personal protective equipment (PPE) donation.

“The donation is not only to support our medical frontliners in hospitals and health clinics throughout Sarawak, but it is also a sign of support from the state government that is working hard to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the state,” the department said in a statement.

Among the PPE donated are 50,000 pieces of disposable medical protective gowns, 50,000 pieces of medical face shields, 50,000 pieces of medical goggles, 50,000 pieces of medical shoe covers, 50,000 pieces of N95 respirators and 500,000 pieces of surgical masks.

The 50 volumetric tonnes of PPE arrived at the Kuching International Airport via chartered flight from China, and they will be redistributed to all government health facilities in Sarawak as soon as possible.

The department thanked multiple agencies that have helped with the operation to bring in PPE from China, especially consul-general of China in Kuching, Royal Malaysia Customs Department, MASkargo, East Coast Freight Forwarders Sdn Bhd and LKL Advance MetalTech Sdn Bhd.

The chartered flight left Shanghai Pudong International Airport this morning and landed at the Kuching International Airport at 3.45pm.

The state government allocated RM10 million for the purchases of PPE as well as paid for the chartered flight.

State Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Karim Rahman Hamzah and state Health Department officials were among those who were at KIA to receive the cargo.

“With these medical supplies and PPE, the medical frontliners will have added confidence in the fight against coronavirus,” he said to reporters.