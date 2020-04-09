Johor teacher cheated of RM387,000 in Macau scam

JOHOR BARU, April 9 — A 38-year-old woman here was cheated of RM387,000 by a Macau scam syndicate recently.

The victim, who is a primary school teacher, was contacted by a syndicate member, posing as a police imposter, last Saturday claiming that her car had been involved in a hit-and-run accident.

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said the “policeman” told the victim to open a new bank account and transfer the money into the new account for safekeeping purposes.

He said the victim was then asked to register an unknown mobile phone number to the new account for mobile banking purposes on the pretext that it was more secure.

“The victim was then ordered by the “policeman” to keep the activity a secret from family and friends.

“She was also ordered to dispose and erase all banking related transactions as well as their WhatsApp conversations,” said Ayob Khan in a statement issued today.

It was learned that the victim only realised that she was cheated yesterday after the money in her new bank account had disappeared.

A police report was immediately lodged by the victim.

Ayob Khan said police have repeatedly advised the public on the various modus operandi related to Macau scam syndicates.

“Do not fall for such scams and remain calm. The public should not divulge personal details such as banking details to unknown parties.

“The case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating, which provides for a maximum jail term of 10 years and whipping, and a fine if convicted,” said Ayob Khan.



