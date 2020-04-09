Ismail Sabri: RM5m worth of food given to Orang Asli families, RM6m more coming

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today said that RM5 million worth of food items have been channelled to Orang Asli families nationwide. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 9 — Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today said that RM5 million worth of food items have been channelled to Orang Asli families nationwide, with each head of family receiving a food basket.

In a press conference today, Ismail rebutted claims that the Orang Asli are being overlooked, adding that food aid has been distributed since the movement control order (MCO) was enforced through the Department of Orang Asli Development (Jakoa).

“I am happy to announce that Jakoa has distributed the food basket aid to the Orang Asli communities, since the MCO was enforced,” he said.

“The aid during the first phase of between April 2 and April 10 were distributed to 49,670 household heads in 853 Orang Asli villages, worth RM5 million.

“The second phase of the aid will begin on April 10, with additional recipients of 55,000 households heads, involving an allocation of RM6 million,” he said, adding that the aid is also targeted at families who adopt the nomad lifestyle, and move between villages.

