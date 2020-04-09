Health Ministry reviewing Covid-19 data modelling to see if MCO should be extended

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaks during a press conference on Covid-19 in Putrajaya April 9, 2020. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, April 9 — The Health Ministry will review its data models today to see if Malaysia could still experience the exponential coronavirus disease (Covid-19) growth previously predicted.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the findings will guide the decision on whether the movement control order (MCO) must be extended for a second time or if any other areas require stricter lockdowns.

Dr Noor Hisham said the ministry has invited the Malaysian Institute of Economic Research (MIER), statisticians and epidemiologist to the review this evening.

“I will have a meeting later to look back at past cases and statistics we have on hand to determine whether our case modelling currently in use could provide us a glance of the situation in the next one or two weeks.

“We will then advise the prime minister and the Cabinet on the necessary actions to be taken,” he said in his daily Covid-19 press briefing.

The MIER previously projected that Malaysia’s Covid-19 cases would peak in the middle of this month, which JPMorgan’s Asia-Pacific Equity Research group echoed in a recent report.

