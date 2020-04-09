Female student 13th Covid-19 death in Sarawak

SDMC said a female Unimas student is the latest fatality from Covid-19 in Sarawak. — Google Maps screenshot

KUCHING, April 9 — A female student of Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) is the latest fatality from Covid-19 in Sarawak, State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said today.

It said the 23-year student, from Kota Samarahan, is the 13th person to have succumbed to the coronavirus infection in Sarawak.

“She died at 9.42am today at the Sarawak General Hospital, where she was treated at the Intensive Care Unit since March 30,” SDMC said in a statement.

The disaster committee said the student’s parents have tested positive of Covid-19 and are being treated at SGH.

The disaster committee also said six persons have tested positive today, with five of them are treated at SGH and another at Bintulu Hospital.

It said with the six, the total number now stands at 312 since the first was recorded on March 13.

The disaster committee also said 141 cases of persons-under-investigation (PUI) are registered today, bringing the overall total to 2,005, with 1,548 of them were later tested negative and 145 others are awaiting laboratory test results.

It said 100 of the PUI cases are from Kuching district, followed by Samarahan (12), Miri (10), Saratok (5), Bintulu (3), Serian (2) and one each in Simunjan, Sri Aman, Betong and Mukah.

The disaster committee said 86 areas throughout the state are earmarked for disinfecting today.

It said 35 of the areas are in Kuching, followed by Miri (19), Sarikei (11), Samarahan (8), Limbang (6), Betong (3), Sibu (3) and one in Bintulu.

The disinfectant operations in Sarawak on areas known to have positive cases of Covid-19 started on March 30.