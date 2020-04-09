Covid-19: State govt contributes RM10,000 to part-time reporters in Terengganu

Terengganu Mentri Besar Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar today extended assistance to part-time journalists in the state whose income are affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA TERENGGANU, April 9 — Terengganu Mentri Besar Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar today extended assistance to part-time journalists in the state whose income are affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The RM10,000 contribution under the state Covid-19 Emergency Aid Fund was presented to the Terengganu Journalists Club (KAWAT) for distribution to the affected members.

The contribution was handed over by Ahmad Samsuri’s press secretary Adram Musa to KAWAT president Khairul Azlam Mohamad at Wisma Darul Iman, here.

Khairul Azlam said the contribution would definitely help ease the burden of part-time journalists who did not have a fixed income.

Normally, they would be paid based on the number of news they produced he said adding that the current situation of the movement control order had made it difficult for them to generate income. — Bernama