Foreign embassies responsible for welfare of foreigners residing in Masjid India buildings under EMCO, says minister

A Selangor Mansion resident looks on as Armed Forces personnel cordon off the vicinity with barbed wire on Jalan Masjid India April 7, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, April 8 — Defence Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob clarified today that the respective foreign embassies are responsible for the welfare of foreigners living in two buildings currently observing enhanced movement control order (EMCO).

Ismail said as 97 per cent of the residents in the two buildings — Selangor Mansion and Malayan Mansion — are made up of foreigners, and by default they fall under the care of foreign embassies.

“To clarify some issues regarding food supplies for residents (in both buildings), as I have mentioned before, foreigners are under the care of respective foreign embassies.

“We have notified the respective embassies and the Foreign Affairs Ministry has also reached out to the embassies regarding this,” said Ismail during the Defence Ministry’s daily press conference.

Yesterday, both Selangor Mansion and Malayan Mansion had the EMCO enforced after the Ministry of Health’s (MOH) confirmed their detection of 15 Covid-19 positive cases at the premises.

The two buildings located on Jalan Masjid India is the fourth location to observe enhanced movement control order (EMCO).

However, Ismail said should residents need help in acquiring essential items or food supplies, they can seek help from the operation centre located on the premises.

“They contact the representatives at the operation centres at the premise to help them buy essential items or food, but they have to pay themselves,” he added.

The EMCO for these two buildings involves 6,000 residents in 365 residential and commercial units.

Prior to Selangor Mansion and Malayan Mansion being listed as EMCO areas, three other areas were placed under EMCO after a high number of Covid-19 positive cases were detected.

The other three locations are several villages in Simpang Renggam (Kluang, Johor), Hulu Langat and Menara City One on Jalan Munshi Abdullah.

The EMCO at Selangor Mansion and Malayan Mansion started yesterday and will end when Covid-19 detection on every residential and commercial unit in the two buildings is completed.



