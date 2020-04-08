Boost’s Covid-19 Fund receives over RM300,000 in contribution from Malaysians

Boost, a subsidiary of Axiata Digital Services and part of the larger Axiata Group Bhd, launched the donation drive as part of its #BoostGotYou campaign. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 8 — Malaysians have contributed more than RM300,000 to Boost’s Covid-19 Fund (Tabung Covid-19 by Boost) to help frontliners in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Boost, a subsidiary of Axiata Digital Services and part of the larger Axiata Group Bhd, launched the donation drive as part of its #BoostGotYou campaign.

In a statement today, Boost said almost all of the donations have been channelled to the Ministry of Health’s (MOH) special Covid-19 fund for the purchase of medical equipment, medicines, reagents, disposable items and other medical necessities such as personal protective equipment for medical workers.

It said that Malaysians can continue to lend a hand and donate to ‘Tabung Covid-19 by Boost’ directly in-app by tapping on the ‘Tabung Covid-19’ tile on the Boost home screen and entering the desired amount to be donated.

Users can also make a contribution to the fund by using their ‘Boost Coins’, it said.

“To do this, under the ‘Profile’ tab, simply tap on ‘Browse Rewards’ and select ‘Donation’. Then choose from the options available to confirm your donation.

“Steps on how to contribute to the fund can also be found on Boost’s official Instagram profile, @myboostapp,” said Boost.

‘Tabung Covid-19 by Boost’ is one of five initiatives under the #BoostGotYou campaign.

Under the campaign, Malaysians will be able to have easy access to all their daily essentials like ordering food and groceries, pay bills and top up their prepaid phone plans, stay entertained with streaming content as well as games, and protect themselves through Covid-19 insurance coverage. — Bernama