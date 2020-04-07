Sarawak Disaster Management Fund receives RM10.9m in donation to fight Covid-19

Tan Ann Group of Companies and Naim Group of Companies chairman Datuk Amar Hamid Sepawi (left) handing over the RM3.5 million in donations to state Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Karim Rahman Hamzah, April 7, 2020. — Picture courtesy of Sarawak Public Communications Unit

KUCHING, April 7 — The state government today received a total of RM10.910 million in donations from Sarawak Foundation and business entities towards the Sarawak Disaster Management Fund (SDMF) in the battle against Covid-19.

Tan Ann Group of Companies and Naim Group of Companies, represented by their chairman Datuk Amar Hamid Sepawi, donated RM3.5 million to SDMF.

State Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Karim Rahman Hamzah received the donation on behalf of SDMF.

Karim also received RM3 million from Sarawak Foundation, which was represented by its director Azmi Bujang.

The other business entities donating towards SDMF are Solid Oil Palm Plantation Bhd (RM2 million); Cahaya Mata Sarawak Berhad (RM1 million); Weida Group of Companies (RM1 million); and Satawak Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RM110,000).

Weida also donated RM50,000 each to Kuching South City Council, Kuching North City Commission, Padawan Municipal Council, Miri City Council and Sibu Municipal Council.

Separately, Old Putera Association (OPA) distributed over 100 personal protective equipment (PPE) boxes to the designated Covid-19 treatment hospitals and clinics in Sarawak.

OPA, represented by its Sarawak chapter’s deputy president Mashan Ahmad Rais, handed over 72 intubation boxes and 85 sampling boxes to Sarawak Health Department and Sarawak General Hospital respectively.

“We would like to express our thanks to OPA’s Sarawak chapter for these contributions during this Covid-19 outbreaks.

“It really helps us to carry out our duty in fighting the outbreak to spread any further,” state Health director Dr Chin Zin Hing said.

Sarawak General Hospital director Dr Ngian Hie Ung also thanked OPA for its gesture in producing the face shield and the PPE boxes to SGH.

“I think we need all our staff to be healthy at this time,” he said.