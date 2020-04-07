Malaysian Embassy in Bangkok working to bring Malaysians home

In an effort to curb the spread of Covid-19, the Thai government has also closed all its borders with other neighbouring countries such as Laos, Cambodia and Myanmar. — Reuters pic

BANGKOK, April 7 — The Malaysian Embassy in Bangkok is working closely with Thai authorities to bring home Malaysians stranded in Thailand due to flight cancellations and travel restrictions imposed following the Covid-19 outbreak.

Malaysian Ambassador to Thailand Datuk Jojie Samuel said there are 233 Malaysians stranded in the kingdom and most of them are in the southern provinces.

“The embassy is working with the Thai authorities in the southern provinces to allow them to leave the country via land border checkpoints.

“Thus far, they have been able to cross the border checkpoints of Sadao-Bukit Kayu Hitam and Sg Kolok-Rantau Panjang.

“However, a few of the stranded Malaysians preferred to stay in Thailand until the situation gets better,” he told Bernama, here, today.

On April 4, 101 Malaysians including students in Thailand took the Malaysia Airlines special flight to return home.

To date, more than 200 Malaysians stranded in the southern provinces of Thailand have returned home via land borders after seeking approval from provincial governors.

On March 23, the Thai government announced the closure of all its nine border checkpoints with Malaysia up to a date to be specified later.

In an effort to curb the spread of Covid-19, the Thai government has also closed all its borders with other neighbouring countries such as Laos, Cambodia and Myanmar.

During this period, all Thai and foreign nationals are not allowed to leave or enter Thailand through any of the border gateways.

Meanwhile, only one land or marine border checkpoint in each territory bordering Malaysia will be opened for the movement of goods.

Yesterday, the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) extended the ban on all international passenger flights to the kingdom until April 18 to curb the Covid-19 pandemic in the kingdom.

Thailand has declared a state of emergency form March 26 until April 30.

To date, Thailand recorded 2,258 Covid-19 cases and 27 deaths. — Bernama