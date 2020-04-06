Police: Claims of lockdown in Jasin untrue

Police officers conducting checks at a roadblock during the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) in seven villages in Hulu Langat, March 30, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

MELAKA, April 6 — Viral postings on social media that the government had imposed a lockdown throughout Jasin district following the closure of several roads there is untrue.

Jasin district police chief DSP Mispani Hamdan said the road closure at Jalan Kesang Pajak in Selandar was normal procedure as many have been found to have used rat routes to circumvent police roadblocks.

Another road closed is the one opposite the Jasin district police headquarters, he said.

“Jasin district is the highest contributor to the number of Covid-19 cases in Melaka, and the district is still in the orange category, so I have ordered for these roads to be closed to reduce mobility although these roads still can be accessed for important matters.”

“Any road user who used rat routes are violating the MCO,” he said in a statement.

As such, he urged the public not to spread inaccurate or fake news as it may cause unnecessary worry to residents, adding that stern action will be taken against those found committing such offences. — Bernama